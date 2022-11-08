Peltola faces Palin in bid to hold Alaska’s US House seat

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska U.S. Rep. Mary Peltola, a Democrat, has embraced the legacy of her Republican predecessor, the late Rep. Don Young, as she seeks a full two-year term to the state’s lone U.S. House seat. Peltola beat Republicans Sarah Palin and Nick Begich in an August special election to serve out Young’s term, which ends in January after his death.. She faces them again in Tuesday’s election, . Palin, the 2008 Republican vice-presidential nominee, is seeking a political comeback 13 years after she resigned as Alaska’s governor. Libertarian Chris Bye is also competing in the race.

