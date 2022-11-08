RI Gov. McKee faces GOP challenger in bid for 1st full term

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island voters are deciding Tuesday whether Democratic Gov. Dan McKee will get to serve his first full term in office or if they want a change in leadership. Republican challenger Ashley Kalus often says it’s time to change direction, while McKee says he helped the state’s economy recover from COVID-19 and can continue the momentum. If elected, McKee would help his party maintain its control over the top statewide offices. He’s seeking his first full term in office after taking over in March 2021 when two-term Gov. Gina Raimondo was tapped as U.S. commerce secretary. Kalus, if elected, would be the state’s first Republican governor since 2011.

