Vermont GOP Gov. Scott reelected in deep blue state
By WILSON RING
Associated Press
Voters in deep blue Vermont have reelected a Republican to be the state’s chief executive. Sixty-four-year-old Gov. Phil Scott was elected to his fourth, two-year term. Scott defeated Democrat Brenda Siegel and three independent candidates. Since he became governor in 2017, Scott says he has focused his time on minimizing the tax burden on Vermonters, ensuring that vulnerable Vermonters are helped and growing the economy. He led Vermont through the COVID-19 pandemic and won high marks for helping the state avoid some of the harshest impacts felt by other states. Siegel is a progressive activist who focused on issues such as housing and opioid abuse prevention.