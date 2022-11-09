China calls on Germany to protect access amid chip scrutiny

BEIJING (AP) — China’s government has appealed to Germany to maintain access to its markets after a company said Berlin may block the sale of a computer chip factory to a Chinese-owned buyer. Elmos said it was informed by Germany’s Economy Ministry that the sale to Silex Microsystems AB of Sweden “will most likely be prohibited.” German media say Silex is owned by Sai Microelectronics of China. Western governments are increasingly wary about China’s technology ambitions and assertive foreign policy. The United States and other governments have tightened controls on access to processor chip and other technology. A Chinese foreign ministry spokesman urged Germany to avoid “using national security as a pretext for protectionism.”

