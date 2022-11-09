Strikes in Syria hit fuel convoy from Iraq; Iranians killed

BAGHDAD (AP) — Syrian opposition activists say airstrikes in Syria along the border with Iraq have targeted Iran-backed militiamen, inflicting casualties. Two paramilitary officers in Iraq said some of those killed in the attack were Iranian nationals. It wasn’t immediately clear who was behind the late Tuesday strikes but the U.S. military has carried out such strikes in the past. The attack hit tanker trucks carrying fuel and other trucks carrying weapons for the militias in Syria’s eastern province of Deir el-Zour. That’s according to a Britain-based war monitor that says at least 14 people, most of them militiamen, were killed in the strike. Iranian TV reports said the fuel convoy was apparently hit near the al-Qaim border crossing.

By QASSIM ABDUL-ZAHRA and BASSEM MROUE Associated Press

