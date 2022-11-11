Bahrain websites attacked as it holds parliamentary election

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Bahrain says hackers have targeted government websites in the island kingdom amid its parliamentary election. The Interior Ministry did not identify the websites targeted Saturday. Screenshots taken by internet users showed a picture after the hack claiming it was carried out by a previously unknown account called Al-Toufan, or “The Flood” in Arabic. Bahrain is in the midst of a decade-long crackdown on all dissent after the 2011 Arab Spring protests, which saw the island’s Shiite majority and others demanding more political freedom. Shiite activists have called for a boycott of the polls.

