Belgium stabbing suspect was on list of potential extremists

BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgian authorities say that a lone assailant who killed one police officer and wounded another in a stabbing attack had been on a counterterrorism list of potential extremists. The suspect had served six years in prison for common-law crimes. He had gone to a police station early Thursday to express hatred for them but couldn’t be arrested before he launched his stabbing attack on two police officers that evening. A spokesman for the federal prosecutor’s office said that “the man was on the list of OCAD.” He was referring to the Belgian organization that assesses the terrorism threats in the nation.

