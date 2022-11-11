Biden arrives in Egypt to attend UN climate conference

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — President Joe Biden has arrived in Egypt to attend a global climate meeting with a giant domestic investment in tow. Biden is likely to face questions about how far the U.S. will go to pull along other large greenhouse gas emitters. The Democratic president’s attendance Friday at the U.N. climate conference is the first stop on an around-the-world trip that also takes him to a meeting of Southeast Asian leaders in Cambodia and a Group of 20 summit meeting in Indonesia. Biden will discuss a new rule cracking down on methane emissions. He left the U.S. buoyed by Democrats’ stronger-than-expected showing in Tuesday’s elections.

By ZEKE MILLER and SEUNG MIN KIM Associated Press

