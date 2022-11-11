Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 8:27 PM

Control of Congress: Why the AP hasn’t called Senate, House

By MIKE CATALINI
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Neither party has reached the necessary threshold to win control in the House or Senate as of early Friday. Republicans are inching closer to seizing the House but aren’t there yet. Control of the Senate hangs on two races in Nevada and Georgia. Democrats would need to take Nevada to prevent Georgia’s Dec. 6 runoff from determining who holds the Senate. The Associated Press doesn’t make projections and declares winners when it’s determined there is no scenario that would allow a trailing candidate to close the gap.

Article Topic Follows: AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content