Japan’s SoftBank returns to profit as investments rebound

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese technology investor SoftBank Group has reported a 3 trillion yen, or $21 billion, profit for the July-September quarter, a sharp reversal from its loss a year ago. SoftBank tends to have fluctuating financial results because it invests in an array of companies, and their stock prices have shifted lately, depending on various global factors. SoftBank invests in hundreds of companies, including the mobile carrier SoftBank, web services provider Yahoo, vehicle-for-hire company Didi and e-commerce giant Alibaba. SoftBank also is involved in the Vision Fund with other global investors, which posted losses.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.