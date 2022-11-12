Gluesenkamp Perez wins for Democrats in Washington’s 3rd

SEATTLE (AP) — Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez has been elected to the U.S. House from southwestern Washington, capturing a district that has long eluded her party. She defeated Donald Trump-backed Republican Joe Kent to prevail in the 3rd District.Gluesenkamp Perez — who co-owns an auto shop — said that as a small business owner who lives in a rural part of the district she is more in line with voters. She supports abortion access, but also is a gun owner who said she opposes an assault rifle ban.The incumbent, long-time Republican U.S. Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, lost in the primary. She was one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump following the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

