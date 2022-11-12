Surging Montana GOP eyes big prize: US Senate seat in 2024

LOCKWOOD, Mont. (AP) — Republicans emboldened by a string of electoral victories in Montana this midterm election are quickly turning their attention to a prize that has repeatedly eluded them: the U.S. Senate seat held by three-term Democrat Jon Tester that is up for grabs in 2024. That sets up a potential bruising primary battle between the two Republicans who won U.S. House seats Tuesday — former Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke and Rep. Matt Rosendale. Zinke told The Associated Press Thursday he considers Tester vulnerable, and will make a decision on whether to seek Tester’s Senate seat next year. Rosendale said Tester should be replaced but the Republican wouldn’t say if he would run.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.