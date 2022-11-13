French border checks in force over Italy’s migrant policy

ROME (AP) — Lines have formed at one of Italy’s northern border crossings with France following Paris’ decision to reinforce border controls over a diplomatic standoff with Italy about migration policy and humanitarian rescue ships. The Ventimiglia-Menton crossing along the otherwise picturesque Mediterranean coast has often been a flashpoint of the migrant debate, with makeshift camps giving shelter to migrants who try to cross into France after arriving in Italy. On Sunday morning, several dozen migrants were sleeping on mattresses under a highway overpass — numbers that could begin to swell as France cracks down on crossings. Italy has complained about having charity ships unload migrants rescued at sea in its ports, but France actually processes many more asylum-claims than Italy.

