In brutal drought, Kenyan herders look for hope underground

ARCHERS POST, Kenya (AP) — Generations of East Africans have tapped groundwater in the desert to survive in parched lands. Droughts are worsening due to climate change. Some want groundwater to ease the region’s water woes. Experts urge thoughtful use of this resource to ease water shortages. The United Nations water agency estimates that roughly 400 million people across Africa lack access to clean water. The British charity WaterAid and the British Geological Survey found that Africa has enough groundwater for most countries to get through at least five years of drought. For many Kenyan herders, the situation is desperate.

By WANJOHI KABUKURU and BRIAN INGANGA Associated Press

