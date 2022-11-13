Kherson Diary: No power, no water but the joy just flows

KHERSON, Ukraine (AP) — Where just last week there was fear in Kherson, now there is an abundance of joy. That emotion is bursting out even though there is no power, no water and barely any cellphone coverage in the southern Ukrainian city that was liberated in the last few days. Life promises to be tough for weeks to come, as winter bites down. Russia’s poisoned parting gifts were destroying key infrastructure and seeding deadly booby traps. Still, at least hope and happiness are back, which will more than do for now. In scenes reminiscent of cities liberated by Allied forces in World War II, Kherson residents are pouring into the city’s central square, honking car horns, dancing, weeping and hugging.

