King Charles III leads Remembrance Sunday to honor veterans

LONDON (AP) — The U.K fell silent for two minutes on Remembrance Sunday as King Charles III led the nation in honoring servicemen and women who lost their lives in past conflicts. Big Ben chimed 11 times to mark the start of the silence as thousands of veterans, including some who had served during World War II looked on solemnly under gray London skies. The commemoration included a march past by 10,000 veterans and a laying of wreaths at the Cenotaph, London’s war memorial. This is the first time the commemoration — always a key highlight of the royal calendar — has been led by Charles as monarch. His mother, Queen Elizabeth II, died in September.

