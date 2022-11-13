Lawyer: Saddam’s relative has no role in IS killings in Iraq

BEIRUT (AP) — The lawyer of a great-nephew of the late Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein says her client has no links with the Islamic State group though Iraqi authorities alleged his involvement. The lawyer told The Associated Press Sunday that her client, Abdullah Yasser Sabaawi, was living in Yemen in June 2014, when IS fighters massacred hundreds of Iraqi troops in central Iraq. The lawyer said Lebanese authorities handed over Abdallah to Iraq on Friday despite the fact that he had been registered as a refugee in Lebanon. Iraqi authorities have sought to link Saddam’s great-nephew with the massacre of Iraqi soldiers by IS militants in 2014.

