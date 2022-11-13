Police: 4 University of Idaho students found dead by campus

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Police are investigating the deaths of four University of Idaho students found in a home near the Moscow, Idaho, campus. According to a press release from the city of Moscow, police officers responded to a report of an unconscious person when they entered the home at around noon Sunday. They found the bodies of four people inside. Authorities did not release any additional details, including the cause of death. The discovery prompted the University of Idaho to ask students to shelter in place for about an hour until investigators determined there was no active threat. The university canceled school on Monday and said counselors would be available for students.

