Building under construction collapses in Kenya’s capital

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A multi-story residential building under construction has collapsed in Kenyan capital Nairobi. There was no immediate official word on any casualties. Construction workers are feared trapped under the rubble and rescue operations have begun. A report in the local media cited residents of the Kasarani suburb who said the building was showing signs of weakness with cracks visible. A construction worker quoted by the local Daily Nation newspaper said government officials had on Tuesday morning inspected the construction site and asked workers to leave. But the paper reported that the foreman told the workers to keep working. Building collapses are common in Nairobi where housing is in high demand and unscrupulous developers often bypass regulations.

