Body of Israeli teen taken by militants returned to family
By ILAN BEN ZION
Associated Press
JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military says the body of an Israeli teen taken by Palestinian militants from a West Bank hospital was returned to his family. Relatives of 17-year-old Tiran Fero said that militants in the West Bank city of Jenin entered the hospital where Fero was being treated after a car crash. His father says they disconnected him from hospital equipment while he was still alive, and removed him from the hospital. The Israeli military said on Thursday that Fero was already dead when he was snatched. Fero is from Israel’s Druze Arab minority. The incident threatened to ratchet up already boiling tensions between Israel and the Palestinians.