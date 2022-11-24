EU-Med forum: South needs investment, immigration policies

MADRID (AP) — European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell says the food and energy crisis triggered by Russia’s war in Ukraine has greatly affected countries on the southern Mediterranean basin. Speaking Thursday at the Union for the Mediterranean forum that brought together delegations from 43 countries, Borrell said greater investment and policies regulating immigration were necessary to help countries in the south and narrow the growing economic gap with northern countries.

