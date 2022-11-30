Gov. DeSantis book ‘The Courage to Be Free’ coming Feb. 28

NEW YORK (AP) — The long-rumored memoir-policy book by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is coming out next year. The HarperCollins imprint Broadside will release “The Courage to Be Free: Florida’s Blueprint for America’s Revival” on Feb. 28. Wednesday’s announcement comes in the wake of DeSantis’ decisive reelection victory and will likely add to speculation that he plans a run for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024. Former President Donald Trump has already declared his candidacy and warned DeSantis that he will reveal information “that won’t be very flattering” should the governor oppose him. According to Broadside, DeSantis will cover everything from his childhood to his service in the Iraq War to his years as Florida governor.

