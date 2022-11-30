Israeli forces kill 2 militants in West Bank arrest raid

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli forces have killed two Palestinian militants during an arrest raid in the occupied West Bank. The Islamic Jihad militant group said both men were members. The military said troops were carrying out an arrest raid Thursday and were met by gunfire. The forces responded, and the two men were killed in the exchange of fire. The military has been conducting months of arrest raids in the West Bank, prompted by a spate of Palestinian attacks against Israelis in the spring. The military says the raids are meant to dismantle militant networks and thwart future attacks. The Palestinians say they entrench Israel’s open-ended occupation.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.