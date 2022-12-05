Amnesty International Canada says it was hacked by Beijing

TORONTO (AP) — The Canadian branch of Amnesty International says it was the target of a cyber attack sponsored by China. The human rights organization says it first detected the breach on Oct. 5 and hired forensic investigators and cyber security experts to investigate. It says cybersecurity firm Secureworks said “a threat group sponsored or tasked by the Chinese state” was likely behind the attack. The searches in their systems were specifically and solely related to China and Hong Kong, as well as a few prominent Chinese activists

