Memphis police officer injured, suspect killed in shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The Memphis Police Department says a Memphis police officer was shot and a suspect was killed Monday evening. The department said in a tweet that the officer was struck multiple times at 9:15 p.m. in the neighborhood of Oakhaven, just north of the Tennessee-Mississippi border. The officer was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. The suspect, who fired the multiple shots at the officer, was pronounced dead at the scene, the tweet said. Police did not identify the officer or the suspect and gave no details about what led up to the shooting.

