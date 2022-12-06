Al Jazeera wants court to probe Palestinian reporter’s death

THE HAGUE (AP) — News channel Al Jazeera is formally asking the International Criminal Court to investigate the fatal shooting of journalist Shireen Abu Akleh as she was reporting from a Palestinian refugee camp in May. Al Jazeera, which made the request Tuesday, has accused the Israeli government of specifically targeting its journalists, calling Abu Akleh’s death a war crime. The news outlet said it wants ICC prosecutor Karim Khan to include the reporter’s killing in his ongoing investigation into the situation in Palestine.

