Al Jazeera wants court to probe Palestinian reporter’s death
By MOLLY QUELL
Associated Press
THE HAGUE (AP) — News channel Al Jazeera is formally asking the International Criminal Court to investigate the fatal shooting of journalist Shireen Abu Akleh as she was reporting from a Palestinian refugee camp in May. Al Jazeera, which made the request Tuesday, has accused the Israeli government of specifically targeting its journalists, calling Abu Akleh’s death a war crime. The news outlet said it wants ICC prosecutor Karim Khan to include the reporter’s killing in his ongoing investigation into the situation in Palestine.