EU ministers mull whether to punish Hungary over rule of law

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union finance ministers are assessing whether to immediately punish Hungary by withholding billions of euros for its failure to implement solid rule-of-law reforms, or whether to grant Budapest more time to improve its democratic credentials. On top of that, the 27 ministers are also hoping to make progress on approving 18 billion euros in financial aid for Ukraine and a global minimum tax for multinational corporations. But because of Hungary’s ability to wield veto powers on such issues, everything has become linked in a massive package of political brinkmanship.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.