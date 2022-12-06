French Nobel Laureate says men must change attitudes now

STOCKHOLM (AP) — French author Annie Ernaux who won this year’s Nobel Prize in literature, says men need to change their attitudes now, before women attain full equality with them. Ernaux said Tuesday ahead of the Nobel Prizes award ceremony that women have “for long accepted situations that I found absolutely unacceptable and intolerable.” The 82 year-old Ernaux won the award for blending fiction and autobiography in books that delve into her experiences as a working-class woman exploring life in France since the 1940s. She said she was“ old enough to have been an activist in the 1970s for freedom in France, contraception and abortion.”

