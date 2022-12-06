Legislator hospitalized after brawl in Turkey’s parliament

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — An opposition legislator in Turkey has been hospitalized following a brawl that broke out in the country’s parliament during a debate over next year’s budget. Television footage on Tuesday showed dozens of legislators from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s ruling party and from opposition parties engaged in a tussle. Some lawmakers threw punches at each other, while others tried to pull their fighting colleagues apart. Turkey’s DHA news agency says opposition member Huseyin Ors was punched in the face and taken to a hospital by ambulance. Fighting is a frequent occurrence in Turkey’s parliament. It was not immediately known what caused Tuesday’s brawl but tensions are running high ahead of elections scheduled for June.

