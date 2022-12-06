Memphis police officer wounded, suspect killed in shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say a Memphis police officer was wounded and a suspect was killed during a shootout following a call about a suspicious vehicle at a gas station. The Memphis Police Department says the officer was struck multiple times Monday night in the Oakhaven neighborhood, just north of the Tennessee-Mississippi border. The officer was transported to a hospital in critical condition. Police say the suspect fired multiple shots at the officer and was pronounced dead afterward. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says it’s not immediately known why shots were fired, but both were struck in the exchange of gunfire. Authorities did not identify the officer or the suspect. The investigation was ongoing.

