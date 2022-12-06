UK life peer takes leave over COVID contracts claims

LONDON (AP) — A Conservative member of Britain’s House of Lords says she is taking a leave of absence from Parliament to “clear her name” over allegations that she profited from links to a company awarded government contracts for personal protective equipment during the coronavirus pandemic. Michelle Mone has denied reports that she used her political connections to recommend a company called PPE Medpro to senior government officials and won contracts worth more than 200 million pounds ($244 million) to supply protective equipment to the government in 2020. The Guardian newspaper has reported that Mone and her children received 29 million pounds originating from profits of PPE Medpro. Mone’s lawyers have said she is not connected to the company in any capacity.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.