South Africa paroles convicted killer of anti-apartheid icon

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The convicted killer of South African anti-apartheid leader Chris Hani has been released from prison in the capital Pretoria after serving more than 28 years for the 1993 murder. Janusz Walus, 69, has been placed on parole effective Wednesday after he was discharged from the prison’s hospital wing. Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola said that Walus was to be released last week but he was stabbed by a fellow inmate two days before he was to be freed. His release on parole follows a Constitutional Court judgment that said the minister’s decision to reject his parole was irrational.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.