Pakistani army: Afghan forces shell border town, killing 7

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan’s army says deadly shelling by Afghanistan’s Taliban forces at a Pakistani border town has killed seven people. The violence hitting southwestern Pakistan’s town of Chaman was the latest in a series of deadly incidents and attacks that have spiked tensions between Islamabad and Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers. The Pakistani army’s media wing said Sunday’s shelling also left 16 others wounded and blamed the casualties on “unprovoked and indiscriminate fire” by Afghan Taliban forces on civilians. Chaman is the main border crossing for trade between the two countries. A deadly shooting there last month led to its closure for more than a week.

