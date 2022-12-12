6 killed, including 2 officers, in Australian ambush, siege

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Six people, including two police officers, were shot and killed after the officers responded to a call at a property in rural Australia and were ambushed. Authorities say the violence began at 4:45 p.m. Monday when four officers arrived at a remote property in Queensland state to investigate reports of a missing person. At least two shooters opened fire on police at the rural property in Wieambilla. Police said they returned fire but two officers were critically injured and died at the scene. A neighbor was also killed during the firefight. Police said that just after 10:30 p.m., two men and a woman were killed in second major confrontation with police, bringing the violence to an end.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.