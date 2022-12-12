Army: 1 person shot, another arrested at Georgia base

FORT STEWART, Ga. (AP) — The Army says one person has been shot at Fort Stewart in southeast Georgia, where authorities arrested a suspect. Fort Stewart spokesman Kevin Larson said the shooting happened Monday morning at a complex for the Army post’s 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team. Larson declined to comment on the victim’s condition, and he would not say whether the victim or the suspect were soldiers or civilians. No other details were immediately released. Fort Stewart is the largest Army post east of the Mississippi River and is home to the Army’s 3rd Infantry Division. It’s located about 40 miles southwest of Savannah.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.