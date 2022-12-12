Crews find 4th victim from blast at San Antonio company

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Crews have found the body of a fourth person who died in an explosion at a San Antonio construction company and investigators are working to determine the cause and origin of the blast. The explosion happened late Friday at K-Bar Services and could be heard miles away. Responders immediately found one person dead when they arrived, then two more bodies were discovered on Saturday. The San Antonio Fire Department said a fourth victim was discovered Sunday. A fire department spokesman says the department’s arson bureau is taking the lead in the investigation and is working with city police and federal officials to determine what caused the blast.

