Florida lawmakers hope to aid ailing home insurance market

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida lawmakers are scheduled to meet Monday to consider ways to shore up the state’s struggling home insurance market in the year’s second special session devoted to the topic. Lawmakers are considering legislation to help keep private insurers solvent by creating a $1 billion reinsurance fund, reducing litigation costs and compelling some customers out of the state-created insurer of last resort and back into the private market. It also would force insurers to respond to claims more promptly and boost state oversight of insurers’ conduct following hurricanes. The Senate and House bills on home insurance are identical, meaning the measure should sail through the Republican-dominated Legislature.

