Hungary, Romania to sign electricity deal with Azerbaijan

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — The leaders of Hungary, Romania, Georgia and Azerbaijan are planning to meet in Romania’s capital this week to conclude an agreement on an undersea electricity connector. The agreement involves a cable running beneath the Black Sea that would link Azerbaijan to Hungary via Georgia and Romania. In addition to the leaders of the four countries involved, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also intends to attend the signing event on Saturday in Bucharest, according to Hungarian news agency MTI.

