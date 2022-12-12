Richmond removes its last city-owned Confederate monument

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The city of Richmond _ the capital of the Confederacy for most of the Civil War _ has removed its last city-owned Confederate statue. The city removed its other Confederate monuments amid the racial justice protests that followed the killing of George Floyd in 2020. But efforts to remove the statue of Confederate Gen. A.P. Hill were more complicated because the general’s remains were interred beneath it. It took just minutes to free the statue from the base Monday before it was moved to a bed of tires on a truck. Several dozen people stood in the closed intersection watching the crew work. The statue will be given to the Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia.

