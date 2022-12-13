Amnesty Int’l slams Spain, Morocco over migrant deaths

MADRID (AP) — Amnesty International says a failure by Morocco and Spain to properly investigate the deaths of more than 20 migrants at the border of Spanish enclave city of Melilla in North Africa in June “smacks of a cover-up.” The rights organization said Tuesday that there is evidence of multiple human rights violations, including the unlawful death and ill-treatment of refugees and migrants. The deaths occurred when some 2,000 migrants stormed the Melilla border fence from the Moroccan side on June 24. At least 23 died although rights groups say the number is higher. Spain denies its police agents used inappropriate force and says there were no deaths on Spanish spoil. Morocco has been mostly silent on the issue.

