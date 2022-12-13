Earthquakes hit Indonesia’s Bali island; no casualties

DENPASAR, Indonesia (AP) — A moderately strong earthquake and two aftershocks have hit Indonesia’s resort island of Bali, causing panic but no immediate reports of damage or casualties. The U.S. Geological Survey said the magnitude 4.9 quake was centered 22 miles north of Amlapura. Its shallow depth of 6 miles may have caused people to run outside. Many residents and tourists rushed out of their homes and hotels toward higher ground, but the situation returned to normal after they received text messages saying the quake had no potential to trigger a tsunami. A magnitude 5.6 earthquake on Nov. 21 killed at least 331 people and injured nearly 600 on the main island of Java.

