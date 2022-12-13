Indian, Chinese troops clash at border in fresh face-off

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s defense minister says soldiers from India and China clashed last week along their disputed border after Chinese troops encroached into Indian territory. Rajnath Singh Tuesday addressed lawmakers in the parliament and said the clash on Friday along the Tawang sector of eastern Arunachal Pradesh state caused no major injuries to any Indian soldiers. Troops from both sides withdrew from the area. There was no immediate comment from the Chinese side. In June 2020, a deadly brawl that killed 20 Indian and four Chinese soldiers in Ladakh set off military tensions between the two countries. It led to India and China stationing tens of thousands of troops backed by artillery, tanks and fighter jets along their borders.

