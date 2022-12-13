Nolan to debut ‘Oppenheimer’ IMAX trailer with ‘Avatar 2′
By LINDSEY BAHR
AP Film Writer
Christopher Nolan is ready to show the world the first full-length trailer for his new epic “Oppenheimer” and he’s doing so in the splashiest way possible: With an IMAX exclusive spot in front of the “Avatar” sequel. The “Oppenheimer” trailer will debut globally on IMAX screens playing the “Avatar: The Way of Water,” which begins its theatrical run Thursday. Nolan’s film, about the enigmatic theoretical physicist who helped develop the first atomic bomb, stars Cillian Murphy in the title role. “Oppenheimer” is set to open exclusively in theaters on July 21.