Nolan to debut ‘Oppenheimer’ IMAX trailer with ‘Avatar 2′

Christopher Nolan is ready to show the world the first full-length trailer for his new epic “Oppenheimer” and he’s doing so in the splashiest way possible: With an IMAX exclusive spot in front of the “Avatar” sequel. The “Oppenheimer” trailer will debut globally on IMAX screens playing the “Avatar: The Way of Water,” which begins its theatrical run Thursday. Nolan’s film, about the enigmatic theoretical physicist who helped develop the first atomic bomb, stars Cillian Murphy in the title role. “Oppenheimer” is set to open exclusively in theaters on July 21.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.