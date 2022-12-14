For now, judge won’t stop NYC mayor’s homeless removal plans

NEW YORK (AP) — A judge will not immediately halt New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ plans to force mentally ill people from the streets and into treatment. Federal Judge Paul A. Crotty says in a written order Wednesday that there is currently no evidence that irreparable harm would likely occur before he rules on a request in coming weeks. On Nov. 29, Adams announced that he wanted police and city medics to more aggressively get severely mentally ill individuals off the streets and subways and into treatment. Advocates for people with mental illnesses want the plan stopped, saying police officers should not be first responders for those needing health care.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.