Hacker claims breach of FBI’s critical-infrastructure portal

BOSTON (AP) — A hacker claims to have posed as the CEO of a financial institution to obtain access to the more than 80,000-member database of InfraGard. That’s an FBI-run outreach program that shares sensitive information on national security and cybersecurity threats with public officials and private sector individuals who run U.S. critical infrastructure. The hacker is trying to sell the data for $50,000 on a web forum popular with cybercriminals. The hacker told independent cybersecurity journalist Brian Krebs they obtained access to InfraGard by posing as the CEO of a financial institution. They called the application process surprisingly lax. The FBI did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

