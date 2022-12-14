Report: TikTok boosts posts about eating disorders, suicide

New research finds that TikTok’s powerful algorithms are promoting videos about self-harm and eating disorders to teens. The findings come from the Center for Countering Digital Hate, which created TikTok accounts for fictitious young people living in the U.S., Britain, Canada and Australia. The researchers found that accounts who liked content relating to eating disorders or self-harm were quickly sent more and more, including images of models and ideal body types and posts promoting self-harm. The center’s CEO Imran Ahmed says the report shows why federal laws are needed to require technology companies to do more to protect their youngest users.

