After a year of Russian troop buildup, on February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military invasion of Ukraine. Despite the buildup, the move shocked the world, and journalists working for the Associated Press in Ukraine and in Russia found themselves at the center of the biggest story of the year.

By The Associated Press Associated Press

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.