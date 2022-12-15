Brazil police serve search warrants over Bolsonaro protests

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Brazil’s Federal Police have begun serving dozens of search warrants targeting supporters of President Jair Bolsonaro for blocking highways after his election loss. The operation was ordered by Supreme Court justice Alexandre de Moraes, who also presides over the nation’s electoral authority. He is responsible for two investigations into Bolsonaro supporters regarding allegedly anti-democratic acts and the spread of fake news on social media regarding the election. The Supreme Court said the investigation related to the 81 search warrants is proceeding under seal, and the police said warrants were being served in seven states and the Federal District.

