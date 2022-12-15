Greece: Funeral for Roma teenager shot by police

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Hundreds of mourners are gathering in a Roma settlement in northern Greece for the funeral of a 16-year-old who died days after being shot in the head by police during a car chase over an unpaid gas station bill. The death of Kostas Frangoulis, who was married and had a young child, triggered days of protests which often turned violent, despite calls for restraint by the teenager’s family and Roma community leaders. The Roma community has denounced the shooting as racially motivated. Police have said the youth attempted to ram police motorbikes chasing him, and the officer involved has said he fired because he feared the lives of his colleagues were in danger, but that he had been aiming at the pickup truck’s tires, not the driver.

