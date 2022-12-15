India, Pakistan envoys trade heated accusations of terrorism

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council adopted a statement warning of increasing dangers of terrorism, and then envoys from India and Pakistan heatedly traded accusations blaming each other for terror attacks. Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar told reporters Thursday that the world sees Pakistan “as the epicenter of terrorism.” Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari responded later saying that he and his country are both victims of terrorism — his mother, former Pakistani Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto was assassinated by a suicide bomber in 2007. He also called Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi “the butcher of Gujarat,” a reference to the killing of nearly 1,000 Muslims during riots in 2002 in Gujarat where Modi was the top elected official.

